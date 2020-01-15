Geek Daily Deals January 15, 2019: 20-Pack of Amazon Basics Alkaline AA Batteries for Just $7 Today!

Amazon Basics has amazing deals on their branded batteries, including a 20-pack of AAAs for just $7 today!
AmazonBasics AA 1.5 Volt Performance Alkaline Batteries – Pack of 20
- One 20-pack AA 1.5-volt performance alkaline batteries for reliable performance across a wide range of devices
- 10-year leak-free shelf life; air- and liquid-tight seal locks in the power until it’s needed thanks to the improved design, which includes dual crimps, a new zinc composition, and anti-corrosion components
- Delivers the amount of power needed for a specific device; ideal for game controllers, toys, flashlights, digital cameras, clocks, and more
- Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty
- Note: these batteries are NOT rechargeable. For reusable options, check out AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries
- To learn more about recycling single-use batteries, simply copy/paste this link into your browser: call2recycle.org/what-can-i-recycle
Get them for just $7 today, and check out the other sizes available!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
