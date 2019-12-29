Geek Daily Deals December 29, 2019: Artificial Christmas Tree Storage Bag Just $18 Today!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 122919 christmas tree bagKeep your artificial Christmas tree stored safe and sound for the rest of the year for just $18 today!

Elf Stor 83-DT5512 Premium Green Christmas Bag Holiday Extra Large for up to 9′ Tree Storage

  • EXTRA LARGE – Large enough to hold a 9 foot disassembled Artificial Christmas Tree.
  • DIMENSIONS- 64.5″ x 30.5″ x 15″ – Soft Sided Duffel Storage Bag.
  • PORTABLE – Durable nylon handles for easy carrying after the holidays.
  • DURABLE – Strong durable tear-proof material with heavy duty zipper.
  • EASY TO USE- Clean up is a snap, just insert your 9 ft. artificial tree and store for years to come!

Get one for just $18 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!