Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo # 6: “The Goblin of Adachigahara”

Usagi Yojmbo #6 is a wonderful reexamination of the first Yojimbo story, in its 35th anniversary!

Writer and Artist: Stan Sakai Cover Artist: Stan Sakai

Usagi Yojimbo #6 retells the first story of our hero bunny, reviving the exact moment when he became a ronin: when his Lord was betrayed and died in battle. Unable to save him, Usagi does the next best thing: he takes his master′s head and preserves it from his enemy, hiding it in the woods, and deciding not to take a new master ever again.

As Sakai says in the explanation accompanying this comic, his inspiration was a folktale, the Demon Hag (Onibaba) of Adachigahara. In this curious yokai story, a woman shelters a group of men but forbids them to peek into her bedroom. When they naturally disobey, they find a pile of corpses. This woman is, in fact, a demon that has been scouring the land. This story took root in Sakai′s mind and becomes an 8-page story that was first published 35 years ago.

Of course, now Sakai is a master story teller, so this first glimpse of his tale receives a new expansion, becoming a 24 page-long complete comic, with new insights into the characters and events. Also, the reason for Usagi′s pilgrimage back home will be revealed.

As a bonus, there are some covers made by Sakai, Tessa Rose, Ryan Gary Browne and Julie Sakai; all depicting our hero, and remembering his adventures very fondly. You can check some of our previous reviews by cliking here.

′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 6: The Goblin of Adachigahara′ is on sale since November, 2019

AVAILABLE: November 2019

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

