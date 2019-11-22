Geek Daily Deals November 22, 2019: Save Up To 30% off ‘Frozen 2’ Toys Today! Includes Kano Coding Kit and Funko Pop!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Celebrate the release of ‘Frozen 2’ and pick up some great holiday gifts with savings up to 30% off today!

Save up to 30% on select Disney Frozen Toys:

See all the deals!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!