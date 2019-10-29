GeekDad Review: Zowie KL2411 Gaming Monitor

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Recently, I had a chance to try out the ZOWIE XL2411P Gaming Monitor. This was on loan while I was working on a computer build, so I thought I would share my thoughts here. Honestly, I have never given much thought to the difference that a “gaming monitor” would actually make. I mean, you buy a monitor, that you can afford, that looks good, right? Bigger the better, stay with a decent brand name and you can’t go wrong. For my everyday gaming, computing, lifestyle, I use an IPS LED that is 26 inches—that is all you really need.

Now I stand corrected. After playing a few games on this new 24-inch 144Hz refresh Zowie monitor, I can tell a big difference. It has: a Lightning-fast 144 Hz refresh rate performance for a smooth gaming experience and a 1ms Response Time (GTG) to eliminate ghosting and lag, providing the optimal gaming experience. What does this mean? In my terms, it means that it is extremely clear when moving around in a game. It is like when you get new glasses and everything is crisp. You really can game like a pro with one of these great monitors and Zowie does not break the bank.

It also has lots of other neat features. I like the fact that is has multiple connectivity options, including DisplayPort, Dual-Link DVI-D, and HDMI. These have a button to switch between each on the monitor, so you can actually hook up other systems to the one screen. I tried it out with my PC and Xbox—worked great!

It also can be rotated to portrait mode. Windows now has native switching built in to support screens in this mode, so websites and Word docs work like a dream. I wish I could keep it to use as a secondary screen just for web surfing or better yet, have two of these—so I could have one to also play games on.

If, you would like to find out more, check out the Zowie brand at Benq, or just pick one up here on Amazon.

